College Station, TX

City of College Station Update on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Manager Bryan Woods visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Family...

KBTX.com

College Station water tower expected to be in service by summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station says the new water tower along Highway 6 should be in service by this summer. City water services say they’re still working on a new water line that will connect to the tower. Once it’s connected the water tower will be put into service.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WFMJ.com

Renovations at Grove City College library ahead of schedule

Renovations at Grove City College's Henry Buhl Library are progressing ahead of schedule, with the latest portion of the $9 million project now complete. School officials announced in a press release that the expansive first-floor study area called the Learning Commons is now open. The area wasn't expected to be ready for students until this fall.
GROVE CITY, OH
KBTX.com

St. Patrick’s Day events around Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Although St. Patrick’s isn’t until Thursday, the cities of Bryan and College Station want to make sure there is plenty to do to enjoy the holiday. Many restaurants and venues will be having food specials, live music, and, of course, green beer. You can...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station evaluating impacts of higher fuel costs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is preparing for how the record-high fuel costs will impact the city’s bottom line. The City of College Station is seeing the pain at the pump just like the rest of us. They have more than 560 vehicles in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station softball holds off Brenham 7-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station softball team beat Brenham 7-5 at Cougar Field on Friday night. The Lady Cougars scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to break the 5-5 tie ball game and pull away for the win. Bryce Clendenin led College Station going 3 for 4 at-bats with 3 RBI.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

