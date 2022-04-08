ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A fired-up Brian Schatz went after Josh Hawley over the latter's blanket blockade of all senior Defense Department officials.

POLITICO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawley said he was demanding "a change in policy" before allowing nominees through, which Schatz called "preposterous." What happened: Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) blasted Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on the floor Thursday for blocking a Defense Department official over broader foreign policy disagreements on Afghanistan and Ukraine. The nominee...

www.politico.com

Comments / 32

Lynn Aasen
2d ago

Hawley must not be allowed any voice in Defense decisions,he is not qualified to speak to anything let alone something life altering. Think about your children their lives depend on it.

Reply(13)
32
Carl Littrell Littrell
1d ago

Hawley is just like trump not qualified to be in politics

Reply(8)
20
Related
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Senate Democrats#Republican#State
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy