ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

How local mental health services span schools, jail, courts

By Arielle Breen
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSwNV_0f3QQO5I00
Karen Goodman, Chris Banicki (Courtesy photos)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part three of a three-part series looking at mental health in Manistee County court cases, how incidents impact residents, courts, police and resources available in the area and in jail. Part three centers on the connections between treatment in the area as well as through the Manistee County Jail.

MANISTEE — From the Manistee County court system to its jails and schools, mental health challenges are met with collaborations by leadership hoping to help people in ways that are constantly morphing.

Challenges

Karen Goodman, Centra Wellness chief operating officer, has been in her career field for more than 30 years.

Goodman said over the years, mental health care has improved but it is still not the best.

She said looking from a system-level view, “we all know the mental health system does not work, but we haven’t had the conversation of what would work.”

Goodman said new mental health career field staff tend to have fewer years of job experience to pull from while trying to solve issues.

“We are losing a lot of our knowledge base,” Goodman said. “A lot of that basic knowledge of the past and where we’ve been and what we did and how we got through it is being depleted.”

That is scary, she said.

She said the newer employees aren’t as likely to stick around for 20 to 30 years in the career like their predecessors may have.

One other point that is an issue statewide and especially in the region is a lack of psychiatric beds and mental health care staff.

Goodman said another struggle is that there is currently a high level of national trauma being experienced during the pandemic with parents, teachers, students, health care workers and others, which leads to a high level of reactive, angry people.

That has also impacted staffing changes as workers leave their respective fields for other jobs instead.

To Goodman, there shouldn’t be taboos about mental health topics and she says it should be just like going to see one’s medical doctor: accepted and encouraged.

One strength these days that she noted is that medications are more effective than decades ago and are able to help people manage certain conditions more effectively and reliably.

However while medications have improved, sometimes just taking medication is not enough to make a person better. That can be a process over time.

The whole person

Central Wellness Network’s mission is to serve people who have mental illness that is severe and persistent.

“The illness has to be enough that it is impairing their social skills, their community integration, their family. Those type of things start to break down and so the illness builds to a point where it can’t be alleviated," Goodman said.

She noted that mental illness can come in a variety of levels.

For example, a person may have a low level of depression and they can see their primary care physician for medication. She said the physician may suggest therapy as well.

“In Manistee we don’t have a lot of private therapists providing outpatient therapy,” she said, adding that it has been this way for “a long time.”

Goodman also said there are a few private therapists but not enough in the area.

The cases that have more severe illness go to Centra Wellness, she said.

But mental health impacts the person's life as a whole and it can hit their physical health, employment and other factors in their lives. And through Centra Wellness, they can take a holistic view to to help a person with things, noting whether they need therapy, unemployment applications or medical help.

Centra Wellness has psychiatrists and nurse practitioners to help people manage their medications, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, case managers who can help coordinate care and resources, nurses for health home supervision and peer support among other services.

Goodman noted that the Northwest Michigan Health Services facility is another option in the area as it is set to open in Manistee this season.

The facility is located at 148 W. Parkdale. More information on the facility can be found online at nmhsi.org/locations/manistee.

“They’re the only other large organization that would provide behavioral health services like we do to all populations,” Goodman said. “They’re what’s called a federally qualified health care. … Whoever needs behavioral health services, they’ll be able to provide that.”

Youth and adults

Mental health help can also take place in school systems. Centra Wellness works with the Manistee Intermediate School District to help students access behavioral health therapists.

“We got therapists put together and put them into the school system so that they can have that kind of foundation to build on,” Goodman said. “They are are currently providing some behavioral health services in the school for kids.”

Another aspect of mental health ties in with the court system, including the juvenile system.

“Between the schools, ourselves, law enforcement and the juvenile court we’re constantly trying to put a net around all the kids that we (can),” she said. “Sometimes it’s the environment that they’re living in is chaos, sometimes kids don’t have homes (and) families that are couch surfing.”

Goodman pointed out that Centra Wellness sometimes works with youth services in Manistee County through the director of the Manistee and Benzie counties' 19th Circuit Court’s Youth Services, Cameron Clark.

“There are occasions where we may share a case where a kid may have such significant illness that they’ve been in our system and then they kind of got in the legal system. So, we collaborate and work together,” Goodman said.

Goodman credited Clark with being innovative and focusing on treatment or intervention.

“He’s always making an effort to try to build something for the kids who have significant legal problems and have broken the law. He doesn’t want them to sit in that system — that’s the old way of doing it,” she said. “He tries to provide some sort of treatment or supportive services.”

Clark could not be reached for additional details on the juvenile court system and mental health topics by email or phone by Thursday afternoon.

Goodman also noted that adults may be sent to Centra Wellness for services as well, and that is sometimes tied to addiction.

“People who have addictions, you have to always look for what else is going on,” she said.

That means asking if the person may have had underlying struggles like housing instability or mental illness before the addiction was formed.

She said anyone can help someone they think is struggling in the area. She said the person will need to be able to tell their story which can be discouraging but it is required.

“We try to encourage anybody to help somebody make that call,” she said.

Centra Wellness can be reached by phone at 877-398-2013 and more information on its services can be found online at centrawellness.org.

Manistee County Jail

One of the places in Manistee that relies on Centra Wellness’ services is the Manistee County Jail.

Chris Banicki, Manistee County Jail administrator, said a key benefit for the jail to have a clinician is that they are able to even out and take away some of the stress and responsibilities from jail staff.

This is partly because the clinician specializes in recognizing disorders and mental health issues.

"When someone's going through a crisis ... that initial (incident, they may) lash out at staff or try to harm themselves," Banicki said.

Centra Wellness' jail services come in a variety of formats. The jail has a clinician who is at the jail on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The clinician is in Benzie County on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Banicki said the clinician does evaluations and diagnosis with things like depression, anxiety, relationship and family problems, drug and alcohol assessments, patient education, pre-booking and post-booking jail diversion and a list of other services.

“And our big fear is recognizing if we have a suicidal person in our jail. We for sure don’t want to miss that,” he said.

He pointed out that most inmates have some form of trauma in their lives and that having Centra Wellness in the jail helps inmates while helping jail staff.

Banicki said he values the close relationship with Centra Wellness and the work it does in the jail. The jail also is partnered with Catholic Human Services that offers addiction help at the jail.

“Mental health has been a struggle and some jails don’t have the services like we do," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest

A fresh review of recent government surveys suggests the well-being of 73 million American kids is under strain and seems to be getting worse. The upshot: anxiety, depression and behavioral problems appear to be on the rise, while the amount of time kids spent being physically active or getting preventive care has been on the decline.
KIDS
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
County
Manistee County, MI
City
Manistee, MI
studyfinds.org

Female nurses twice as likely to die from suicide as other women

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Burnout among healthcare providers may have hit new levels during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, the stress from long hours and constant exposure to severely ill or deceased patients can take a massive toll on mental health. In fact, according to a highly alarming study, female nurses are twice as likely to die from suicide as other women.
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Health System#Mental Health Care#Behavioral Health#Centra Wellness
MedicineNet.com

What Mental Illness Is Similar to Dementia? Can It Be Bipolar?

Considering dementia, one might think of it as a mental illness because of its effects on the brain; however, there are a few major differences among dementia and other mental illnesses that must be clearly and carefully noted to make an accurate diagnosis. Although dementia affects brain function and mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Opioid abuse treatment begun in emergency departments is rarely sustained

Most people who fill prescriptions from emergency physicians to treat their opioid use disorder do not continue to receive the medication, suggesting new approaches are needed to help people continue drug treatment begun on an emergency basis, according to a new RAND Corporation study. Studying prescriptions written for the medication...
PHARMACEUTICALS
verywellhealth.com

6 Ways to Improve Mental Health Without Therapy

Mental illness is common in the U.S., with nearly 1 in 5 adults living with a mental illness in 2020. But only about 20% of people living with mental illness are being actively treated for their condition. People are sometimes unable to commit to therapy or other treatments for a...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Untreated ADHD in Adults

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral condition that usually starts during childhood. ADHD can affect adults as well, whether they were diagnosed in childhood or not. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for ADHD in adults to go untreated, either because people don't recognize the need for treatment or don't...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Star News

Mental health services well below recommended level in NC, Wilmington-area schools

Wilmington-area school districts employ well below the number of mental health workers that experts recommend are needed in schools. A new school mental health report card ranked North Carolina as one of the worst states for students’ mental health. Much of the state-level data is reflected in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender County Schools as leading pediatric groups call increased mental health struggles a “national emergency.”
WILMINGTON, NC
psychologytoday.com

Poor U.S. Mental Health Care Is Confirmed by a Top Authority

One of America’s top mental health leaders, Thomas Insel, condemns present mental health care in his new book. Insel finds that the worst injustice is in serious mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Insel notes that the nation has a severe shortfall in trained frontline mental health...
MENTAL HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

How mental health officer is serving Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls police officer, devoted to mental health, is impacting lives in the community. Sarah Van Voorst became Sioux Falls’ first mental health community resource officer in the spring of 2020. The job includes working with community partners and helping people get...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
franklinadvocate.com

Regional mental health services, finances are questioned

The financial stability of and services provided by Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex-Region 11 are being called into question. Bill Rosamond, who serves as the state coordinator for mental health accessibility, discussed the situation with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors earlier this month. Rosamond said mental health services had...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WHSV

How to improve mental health after COVID

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In early 2020 as many people learned of this new virus called COVID-19 they were forced into isolation out of fear for themselves and loved ones. Now, as health officials say we are beginning to emerge out of the darkness, some people may still be battling mental health issues caused by the pandemic.
BLUEFIELD, WV
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility. Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:. Paid time off. Paid holidays. 401(k) 401(k) matching. Health Insurance. Dental Insurance. Vision Insurance. Life...
MARIENVILLE, PA
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Manistee County, MI
325
Followers
430
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Advocate provides compelling content featuring education, religion, senior activities, local history, and local entertainment. High school sports and activities that abound along the Lake Michigan shoreline are reflective of the passion of the community.

 https://www.manisteenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy