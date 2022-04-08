Drake and son Adonis, 4, sit courtside at Raptors game

Drake and son Adonis coordinated their looks as they sat courtside at the Toronto Raptors game. Getty Images

Drake took his 4-year-old son, Adonis, to a Toronto Raptors game, where they sat courtside in coordinating style Thursday.

The rapper, who is a global ambassador for the team, was dressed in black from head to toe, wearing a Nike tracksuit with zippers at the ankles and futuristic-looking Nike kicks to finish off the ensemble.

Meanwhile, his curly-haired cutie was also dressed in black, though he looked suave in a leather jacket, black sweatpants and white Nike Air Force 1s. He also wore red headphones to protect his ears from the loud noise in the arena.

The father-son duo appeared to enjoy their time together as they watched the Raptors face off against the Philadelphia 76ers. At one point, Drizzy was seen wrapping his arms around Adonis and pulled him close to his lap, though neither of them seemed to be able to take their eyes off the players.

Adonis looked happy as he enjoyed a beverage and clutched on to a mini basketball toy.

Drake, 35, has kept his son out of the public eye for the most part, though he has shared some content of Adonis on his social media in recent years.

Drake celebrated Adonis’ 4th birthday in October 2021 by sharing sweet photos of them at a race car-themed party to Instagram with the caption, “💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID.”

And in January, the Grammy winner flaunted his son’s French-speaking skills by sharing a video with fans. He also brought his son on stage with him at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Drake had originally kept his son a secret from the public, but Pusha-T dropped a diss track in May 2018 revealing the “God’s Plan” artist had a love child. Drake then confirmed the news on his album “Scorpion,” which dropped that June.

He shares Adonis with French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

In May 2020, Drake explained why he finally decided to share a photo of his son, saying that it was not planned.

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” Drake said at the time. “I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned, I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what, this is just something that I want to do.’”

He added, “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.”

The “Degrassi” alum shared the first pic of his son to Instagram in March 2020 along with a lengthy message: “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy.”