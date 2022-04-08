Moon Knight: 8 Subtle Details You Missed in Episode 1

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.

