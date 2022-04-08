ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Moon Knight: 8 Subtle Details You Missed in Episode 1

By Thomas Kac
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon Knight (Oscar Issac) is Marvel's latest golden child, having recently premiered to glowing reviews. The promise of a superhero with DID (Dissociative identity disorder) is fascinating, and the pilot absolutely committed to that concept. Although most fans enjoyed the first episode, many people ended the episode with more questions than...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The first big Moon Knight MCU Easter egg appears in episode 2

Moon Knight episode 2 is streaming on Disney Plus right now, picking up the story from where we left off after last week’s premiere. But more excitingly, this is the first episode that ties Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) to the rest of the MCU via an Easter egg that will make immediate sense to fans who have seen all the MCU Phase 4 adventures so far.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Moonshot, Moon Knight, and Moonfall: Moonsplaining the Moon trend

The moon: so hot right now! Actually, the moon is an eternally cold and lonely rock orbiting a planet on fire. But it certainly is popular. The spaced-out romcom Moonshot hits HBO Max on March 31, one day after the premiere of Marvel's eerie Moon Knight on Disney+. Don't forget about Moonfall, the latest from catastrophe auteur (catastrauteur?) Roland Emmerich, which is still in (some) theaters and arrives on VOD April 1. Here's your guide to culture's sudden Moonaisssance.
ASTRONOMY
epicstream.com

Moon Knight: Marvel Production Team Got Confused with Oscar Isaac's Distinctive Performance

Moon Knight: Marvel Production Team Got Confused with Oscar Isaac's Distinctive Performance. With more than a week before Moon Knight's release in the streaming service, Disney+, we will all witness the debut of the titular hero, Moon Knight. The upcoming series will be the origin story of Marc Spector, and will also be Oscar Isaac's debut into the MCU's expanding universe. From Spector's multiple personalities to Egyptian mythology, the story will instantly get confusing.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Duchamp
Person
F. Murray Abraham
epicstream.com

What is Moon Knight Rated, Is it Safe for Kids to Watch? Everything You Need to Know

Moon Knight is dark in its sense and it is expected to get into scenes that may be brutal and violent given the comic book origins of the character. Now that it is finally coming into the small screens in the titular hero’s own series, many are wondering what is it rated, if it is safe for kids and whether it would be a family-friendly show.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Paralysis#Marvel
Ars Technica

Jim Carrey’s megalomaniac Robotnik steals the show in Sonic 2 final trailer

The first Sonic the Hedgehog film was a surprise breakout hit early in 2020, even though Ars Tech Culture Editor Sam Mackovech deemed it mediocre. It was "somewhere above The Angry Birds Movie, somewhere below Pokemon: Detective Pikachu," he wrote. And now we have the final trailer for its sequel,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard's Brent Spiner On Playing A New Character In Season 2, And How He Made Sure Data Wasn't Returning

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard Season 2, including the episode “Two of One,” are ahead!. Brent Spiner is best known for playing the sympathetic android Data in the Star Trek franchise, but it’s certainly not the only character he’s brought to life in this universe. In addition to playing Data’s evil “twin brother” Lore in a handful of Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes, Spiner has also appeared as various members of the Soong family, from Data’s creator Noonian Soong to geneticist Adam Soong, Noonian’s ancestor from 21st century Los Angeles. Adam Soong entered the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 picture in “Fly Me to the Moon,” and Spiner has shared some details on his new character, how he made sure Data wouldn’t return for this season of the Paramount+ series and more.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
GamesRadar+

Marvel fans are divided over Moon Knight’s newest character reveal

Moon Knight has introduced a fresh persona for Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant – but not everyone is happy with the new character’s changes from the source material. In Moon Knight’s second episode, Steven "summoned the suit" and transformed into Mr. Knight, a suave detective character from Marvel’s comics who first debuted in 2014.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Is Moon Knight Canon to the MCU?

Does Moon Knight belong to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Another character comes out of the shadows and lurks in the dark as Moon Knight will finally grace the small screens with his presence. The show will be out introducing the titular hero and his non-traditional origin story and given the long roster of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will he be part of it and be considered as canon?
MOVIES
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

What is the Plot of Moon Knight?

The latest outing of Marvel on Disney Plus introduces a new character in the long roster of heroes they have released. Moon Knight is fast approaching with Steven Grant and Marc Spencer in knots trying to find out what is happening. As the titular character graces the small screens, here is the plot of the upcoming show.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy