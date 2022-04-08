ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Bennifer Toying With Us Again?

By Danielle Cohen
thecut.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t want to get you too excited, but J.Lo was spotted wearing a conspicuously placed diamond ring on her left ring finger while shopping with her daughter on Monday. According to TMZ, she flipped the ring around when she realized a photographer was nearby, hiding...

www.thecut.com

Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had an Affectionate Reunion in Spain

Ben Affleck went the distance for Jennifer Lopez. The couple was photographed together in Gran Canaria, Spain, where Lopez has been filming her upcoming thriller The Mother for Netflix. Lopez and Affleck were captured holding hands and generally being happy together during one of her breaks. You can see more...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces That She and Ben Affleck Are Engaged

Only a couple months ago, Jennifer Lopez was singing “Marry me, marry me. Say yes!” in her hit movie, Marry Me, and now it looks like that fiction has become a reality. Late last night, the 52-year-old singer shared a mysterious video to her Twitter account, which was captioned, “Major announcement!!!! http://OnTheJLo.com.” In the clip, J.Lo says, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you're not part of my inner circle, you have to go to onthejlo.com to hear this one. I don't know if you guys know what that is, but it is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one's definitely...on the J.Lo.” Lopez also added a diamond ring emoji next to her name on her Twitter profile.
CELEBRITIES
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
The US Sun

Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’

Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Us Weekly

Popculture

Footwear News

