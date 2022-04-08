ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 273 video: Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan make weight for title unification rematch

By Mike Bohn, Danny Segura
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC 273 bantamweight title unification fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan is official after both men made weight Friday morning.

After Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC) gave up the title to Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) by disqualification in the initial clash 13 months ago, the pair are set to run it back in Saturday’s co-main event at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Reigning champion Sterling stepped on the scale early in the two-hour window and was 134.5 pounds. Interim titleholder Yan came to the scale a few fighters later and weighed in at 134 pounds.

Check out the video above to see Sterling and Yan make weight for UFC 273.

Photos: UFC 273 press conference highlights

Dana White: If Khamzat Chimaev wins, UFC aiming for Colby Covington matchup on ABC

Dana White knows Gilbert Burns could win Saturday, but if the oddsmakers are accurate and Khamzat Chimaev is victorious, the UFC president has big plans in store. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White revealed the promotion already is theorizing Chimaev’s next matchup if he beats Burns at UFC 273 – and that’s former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington.
Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns full fight video preview for UFC 273

Undefeated welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will meet grizzled veteran Gilbert Burns on the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view (PPV) card TONIGHT (Sat., April 9, 2022) from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. LIVE! Watch UFC 273 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLE DIP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to...
Demetrious Johnson: Skill set-wise, I can hang with Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling

Demetrious Johnson may be undersized at bantamweight, but knows he has the ability to hang with the UFC’s elite. Johnson (30-4-1) started out his career at 135 pounds, going 14-2 in his first 16 professional fights. Once the 125-pound division was introduced in the UFC, Johnson took over and defended his title 11 times to become the consensus greatest flyweight of all time.
UFC 273 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight but key bouts official

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 273 fighter weigh-ins. The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 2 Booked For UFC 275

It’s been two years since one of the best fights in MMA history took place between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang at UFC 248, and now the former strawweight champions are ready to run it back. As reported by ESPN on Friday, the rematch between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk...
Video: UFC 273 'On the Ground:' fight week vlog with Darren Till, Jon Anik, Ian Garry, more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC makes its return to Florida on Saturday for UFC 273, and the excitement around the loaded event is palpable. There’s a genuine buzz behind the card, which will see a pair of championship fights unfold as well as some other key matchups from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for champs Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling after UFC 273?

UFC 273 on Saturday featured a pair of championship fights. One bout saw the favorite win, while the other had an underdog upset. But both champions defended their straps. The main event, which took place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., included an utterly dominant performance from featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC), who had little issue battering Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) around the octagon until he secured a fourth-round TKO for his third consecutive defense.
Former WWE World Champion Trashes AEW Dynamite

It’s not for him? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. For the first time in over two decades, another promotion is getting national air time on a large television network. This is the kind of thing that can open up a lot more spots for several other wrestlers and a lot of them have already come to AEW. However, that does not seem likely for one of them.
Aljamain Sterling Wants His Haters To Submit An Apology After UFC 273

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling is letting his haters hear it following his win over Petr Yan at UFC 273. Sterling went toe-to-toe with his biggest rival in the UFC 273 co-headliner. It was a competitive fight from start to finish, with Sterling earning a split-decision victory on the scorecards.
UFC 273 results: Raquel Pennington edges Aspen Ladd, calls out Sara McMann for title eliminator

Raquel Pennington went three hard rounds with Aspen Ladd on Saturday at UFC 273 and came out the winner on the scorecards. Pennington (14-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) earned a unanimous decision win over Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) with 29-28 scores across the board, then proceeded to call out fellow former title challenger Sara McMann in a matchup to determine who should get the winner of the next championship bout between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes.
