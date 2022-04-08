UFC 273 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight but key bouts official
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 273 fighter weigh-ins.
The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
Among those weighing in were featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who meet in the main event, and bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and interim titleholder and former champ Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who meet in the co-main event rematch.
The full UFC 273 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5) – for featherweight title
- Champ Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. interim champ Petr Yan (134) – for bantamweight title
- Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)
- Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)
- Mark Madsen (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)
- Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)
- Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)
- Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)
- Kay Hansen (118.5)* vs. Piera Rodriguez (115)
- Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)
* Missed strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse
** Missed bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds
Comments / 0