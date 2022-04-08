UFC 273 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight but key bouts official

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 273 fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who meet in the main event, and bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and interim titleholder and former champ Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who meet in the co-main event rematch.

The full UFC 273 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5) – for featherweight title

Champ Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. interim champ Petr Yan (134) – for bantamweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

Mark Madsen (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)

Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)

Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)

Kay Hansen (118.5)* vs. Piera Rodriguez (115)

Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)

* Missed strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse

** Missed bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds