Jacksonville, FL

UFC 273 weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight but key bouts official

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXyDh_0f3QMYEo00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 273 fighter weigh-ins.

The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 4 p.m. ET at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA, 10-0 UFC) and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who meet in the main event, and bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) and interim titleholder and former champ Petr Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), who meet in the co-main event rematch.

The full UFC 273 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5) – for featherweight title
  • Champ Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. interim champ Petr Yan (134) – for bantamweight title
  • Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)
  • Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)
  • Mark Madsen (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)
  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253)
  • Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)
  • Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)
  • Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)
  • Kay Hansen (118.5)* vs. Piera Rodriguez (115)
  • Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)

* Missed strawweight limit by 2.5 pounds; fined 20 percent of purse

** Missed bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

