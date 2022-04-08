ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Good News: “Miracle” Baby Girl Heads Home From Hospital After 848 Days

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddy Smith was born with chronic lung disease and has lived her entire...

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
Society
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rady Children S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Grandfather who survived falling to Earth with a broken parachute is still haunted by the heroism of the skydiving instructor who died saving his life

The grandfather who survived hitting the ground without a parachute can't stop thinking about the hero skydiving instructor who saved his life. Almost eight months have passed since Christopher Rantall, 55 miraculously survived a fall of 10,000 feet in Torquay, Victoria. Mr Rantall, 55, and his daughter Raya, from Warrnambool...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother says doctors missed baby’s grapefruit-sized brain tumour despite videos of child having seizures

A mum has criticised doctors for repeatedly missing her baby daughter’s brain tumour, leaving the child with a 50 per cent chance of survival.Chloe Wright, 26, from Stoke-on-Trent said her daughter, Esmai, was sent home from hospital several times despite suffering multiple seizures - which she repeatedly recorded and shared with doctors.One-year-old Esmai was later diagnosed with a rare and aggressive anaplastic ependymoma tumour that is about the size of a grapefruit.Ms Wright, a bartender, said doctors gave a her a different diagnosis every time they visited A&E where it was insisted her daughter was “perfectly healthy”.The mum said she...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy