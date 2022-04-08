ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 273 video: Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev make weight for highly anticipated clash

By Mike Bohn, Danny Segura
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev is official for the the UFC 273 featured fight after both men made weight Friday.

Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) and Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) both hit the divisional limit at weigh-ins, and now the stage is set for them to clash on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Both fighters weighed in at 170 pounds on the nose to make their featured bout official.

Check out the video above to see Burns and Chimaev make weight for UFC 273.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

