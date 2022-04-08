ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Making Medieval manuscripts in English class

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two weeks, on Mondays and Wednesdays, Dr. Amy Vines’ Chaucer classes looked over medieval and Renaissance manuscripts while studying the various elements that make up a medieval manuscript: parchment, decoration, and writing style. And on Friday, the professor and UNCG Libraries Specialists transformed the Jackson Library’s Hodges Reading Room into...

