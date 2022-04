The Texas Rangers dropped to 0-2 in the brand new season, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 4-3. In a flip from Friday's season opener, Toronto jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning while the Rangers were kept quiet the first time through the order. However, after Jonah Heim and Brad Miller led off the third inning with back-to-back singles, Marcus Semien came through with his first hit as a Ranger—an RBI double down the left field line.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO