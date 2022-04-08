ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Maryland Brick Residence Built in 1663 Is the Week's Oldest Home

By Kellie Speed
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 1663, the longest-surviving brick residence in Talbot County, MD, is the oldest property to hit the market this week on Realtor.com®. Spanning two parcels and 24 acres, the historic I-shaped home features a five-bay facade. The primary suite is located on the first floor while three more bedrooms are...

www.sfgate.com

mansionglobal.com

New-Build Dallas Home with ‘Resort-Like Backyard’ Lists for Nearly $13 Million

"The resort-style backyard with an outdoor kitchen is perfect for entertaining." A palatial 9,000-square-foot home in Dallas’s Highland Park came on the market on Wednesday with an asking price of $12.9 million. Built in 2020 by well-known Texas architect Richard Drummond Davis, the home features extensive indoor and outdoor...
REAL ESTATE
DCist

Metro’s 8000-Series Trains Will Be Built In Maryland

Hitachi Rail, the company contracted to build Metro’s newest 8000-series trains, will open a factory in Hagerstown, Maryland. The $70 million factory will create a total of more than 1,300 jobs in the region, bringing in more than $350 million annually for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, according to a statement released by Hitachi on Monday.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
SFGate

America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

PHOENIX (AP) — Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin. The 55-year-old planned to use her $800-a-month disability check to get an apartment after back surgery. But she soon was sleeping in her old pickup protected by her German Shepherd mix Scrappy, unable to afford housing in Phoenix, where median monthly rents soared 33% during the coronavirus pandemic to over $1,220 for a one-bedroom, according to ApartmentList.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
Houston Chronicle

2022 Good Brick Awards honor preservation of homes, commercial buildings

Preservation Houston is one more local nonprofit returning to in-person events with its Cornerstone Dinner recently at River Oaks Country Club. Some 377 people, a packed house, celebrated the year’s Good Brick Awards, given to Houston residents and companies that chose to restore buildings and homes that others might have torn down.
HOUSTON, TX
WWD

Inside Beauty’s Brick-and-mortar Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Beauty is making a big comeback in the brick-and-mortar retail channel, new data shows. Data from Placer.ai, which monitors foot traffic across the retail industry, reported steady growth across Ulta Beauty and Bath & Body Works‘ entire store fleets, as well as the four tracked locations of Sephora in California, Colorado, Tennessee and Georgia. Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai’s vice president of marketing, said the interest is reflective of the pandemic waning as well as a growing interest in beauty.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW...
RETAIL
SFGate

Indiana couple missing in Nevada 'at peace' as husband died

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana couple that had been missing for more than a week were at peace with the world as the husband died a day before rescuers reached the wife, their nephew said Thursday. Beverly Barker, 69, was released from a Reno, Nevada, hospital Wednesday, a day...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
SFGate

Head to These 8 California State Parks for the Wildflower Bloom

California wildflower season might be that rare Instagram trend that’s actually worth the hype. Since the #superbloom earned its hashtag, the influx of newcomers has included — well, pretty much everyone. It can get crowded, but an hour or two frolicking in a colorful field full of beautiful flowers might be better than medicine. If it’s good enough for Tom Petty, it’s good enough for me.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

4-day school week thrives in 2 rural southern Nevada towns

GOODSPRINGS, Nev. (AP) — Goodsprings Elementary School Principal Tati Hadavi watches as one of his teachers reached across a table to gently brush the long hair out of a student’s eyes as she read. With two teachers for all five pupils in Goodsprings, a desert village about 45...
GOODSPRINGS, NV

