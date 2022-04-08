ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Hernando Aldermen seek answers before decision on medical marijuana

By Blake Fussell
DeSoto Times Today
 2 days ago

The Hernando Board of Aldermen passed a motion for the City Attorney to review state medical marijuana laws, in an effort to gather enough information to decide whether to opt in or out of allowing it on Tuesday. The Board must have a resolution to opt out by May...

www.desototimes.com

TheStreet

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

After decades of being lumped in with harder drugs, cannabis has had a rocky path to the mainstream, due in part to its designation as a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This designation means the drug has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kait 8

Medical marijuana sales grew in February

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas medical marijuana dispensaries continue to rake in the green. Sales totaled $21.1 million during the month of February, according to a report from our content partner Talk Business & Politics. Of that, the state collected $2.3 million in tax revenue, the Department of Finance Administration...
JONESBORO, AR
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake planner briefs aldermen about marijuana cultivation odor concerns

With Horn Lake still deciding whether to opt-in or opt-out of Mississippi’s new medical marijuana law, City Planning Director Chad Bahr cautioned the city to consider possible “negative externalities” should they decide to allow cultivation of marijuana in the city. Bahr and his wife decided against buying...
HORN LAKE, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula prepares for the business of medical marijuana

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman says getting medical marijuana dispensaries in town is a win-win for both residents and the city’s revenue. “For us, it’s something that makes sense,” Silverman said. “People have conditions and, of course, they’re going to need medical support. In addition...
PASCAGOULA, MS
