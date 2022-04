From this week, restaurants with over 250 employees are legally required to list calorie counts on their menus in the U.K. The government says the new law is designed to reduce obesity in the population, and some restaurants, including Wetherspoons, already do it. But evidence to date suggests that calorie labelling has limited, short-term impacts on consumption while creating long-term discomfort for diners with or recovering from eating disorders.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO