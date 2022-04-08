Raiders land LB Quay Walker in 3rd round of NFL mock draft

The Raiders have managed to revamp their linebacker corps over the last two offseasons, bringing in players like Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo and Jayon Brown. However, don’t expect them to ignore the position early in the draft.

In Touchdown Wire’s latest three-round mock, Mark Schofield has the Raiders drafting linebacker Quay Walker with the No. 86 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say about the former Georgia linebacker:

“Walker had to wait his turn at Georgia, but he has become a well-schooled, instinctive linebacker ready for the NFL game. He has good size and clear eyes from the second level, with a talent for recognizing play design. He plays disciplined, team-oriented football but is unlikely to become a top-level playmaker as a pro. His chase speed and body control are just average when ranging to tackle or covering in space. Walker is dependable and consistent and projects as a good backup with eventual starter potential at inside linebacker.”

Walker has been a frequent top 50 selection in most mock drafts to date, but there are so many linebackers in this class that one or two will fall. Walker does have elite size and speed, but his tight hips in coverage could allow him to fall in the draft.

If Walker falls to the later part of the third round, the Raiders have to scoop him up. He’s just too rare of an athlete to pass on and could be the team’s long-term replacement for Denzel Perryman.