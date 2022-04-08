ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tama, IA

South Tama Middle School Students of the Month – February

tamatoledonews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of eight South Tama Middle School students were honored...

www.tamatoledonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Candlelight vigil for 12-year-old North Side Middle School student

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Calls are growing louder to investigate the death of a 12-year-old North Side Middle School student. Family members said Rio Allred died by suicide earlier this week after they claim she was bullied at school. On Wednesday, over 500 people attended a candlelight vigil in Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy