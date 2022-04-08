ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The John Kincade Show 4-8-2022

975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show opens with the guys’ thoughts on the Sixers’ loss to the Raptors last night and a state...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fantasypros.com

Danny Green connects on six threes in loss Thursday

Danny Green recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Raptors. Green started in place of Matisse Thybulle who was ineligible to play. The sharpshooter made the most of his expanded role hitting a season-high six threes. Unfortunately under normal circumstances, Green has seen too few of minutes and offensive usage to be fantasy relevant. The 34-year-old will likely return to his usual low minutes off the bench when the 76ers host the Pacers on Saturday.
NBA
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint With The Masters This Year

The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
GOLF
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Matisse
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams starting Sunday for Memphis in place of Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs already clinched, the Grizzlies have all five of their starters on the bench for the regular season finale. As a result, Williams will enter the starting five in place of Dillon Brooks.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Raptors#Sixers#Eagles
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ineligible) not listed on Philadelphia's Saturday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers small forward Matisse Thybulle (ineligible) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Indiana Pacers. Thybulle is on track to play after Philadelphia's forward was held out on Thursday while the 76ers played in Toronto. In a good spot against a Pacers' team ranked 24th in points allowed off turnovers, our models project Thybulle to score 13.3 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Four potential PG targets for the Wizards this summer

The Washington Wizards season ends on Sunday, and heading into this off-season, they'll be looking at ways to improve their team to get back into the playoffs in 2022-23. One position on the team that needs an upgrade is the point guard. NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller compiled a list of four possible targets the Wizards can pursue this summer:
NBA
numberfire.com

Terry Taylor coming off Pacers' bench on Saturday

Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the penultimate game of the season, the Pacers are making a change to the starting five. Taylor is reverting back to a bench role, and T.J. McConnell will draw the start at point guard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Tom Brady, Sean Payton Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady reportedly had a “secret plan” to leave Tampa Bay and join the Miami Dolphins this past offseason, teaming up with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. However, according to reports, those plans were scrapped when the Dolphins were sued by former head coach Brian...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
MLB
Financial World

NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies at 76

Rayfield Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle passed away on Thursday. He was 76 years old. He marked one era of the NFL playing for the Dallas Cowboys and has had a lot of success in his career. The world is left without one great player and one great man, and messages of condolence come from all over the world.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy