It's troubling that the Rock Island City Council is donating the sign with the likeness of Black Hawk to Blackhawk Bank & Trust. Native nations and their members have protested for-profit use of such images for decades. Land O’Lakes, Leinenkugel’s, and Mutual of Omaha have all removed those logos in the last two years. Yet, Blackhawk Bank & Trust continues to use the slogan "Choose the Chief" (against requests from the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities to change it).

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO