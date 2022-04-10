ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Norwich City 2-0 Burnley: Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki keep Canaries' hope alive

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBottom club Norwich City kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding a quick-fire return to the Championship and dealt a blow to fellow strugglers Burnley with a crucial win at Carrow Road. Pierre Lees-Melou's first goal since signing from Nice last July and Teemu Pukki's 86th-minute finish settled a...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mykhaylo Mudryk: Brentford back in talks over deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger

Brentford are back in talks over a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 21-year-old was one of their top targets in January but they were unable to agree a fee with Shakthar, who were asking for more than £20m. Mudryk and Shakhtar...
UEFA
BBC

Norwich City 2-0 Burnley: We still believe we can stay up - Smith

Norwich manager Dean Smith says his team still believe they can avoid relegation from the Premier League after beating Burnley 2-0 at Carrow Road. Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 10 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Grant Hanley
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Ben Gibson
Daily Mail

Huddersfield 2-0 Luton: Jonathan Russell scores sensational lob and Elijah Adebayo misses a penalty as the Terriers beat their play-off rivals and move up to third in the Championship

In the battle of the two unlikely towns chasing a Premier League spot, goals from Jonathan Russell and Naby Sarr helped Huddersfield climb back up to third. Victory moved them only four points off a stuttering Bournemouth in second, albeit having played two games more, but more importantly six points clear in the battle for a play-off spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Kyle Walker comes back into what is likely to be a back four, with Nathan Ake dropping out. Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden both start, with Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan dropping to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

David Unsworth: Former defender to leave Everton Academy role

Former Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth is set to leave the club to pursue managerial positions elsewhere. Unsworth will vacate his position as Academy director and Under-23s manager after rejoining the club in 2013. He was assistant first team manager at Preston North End and Sheffield United before guiding Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Norwich City#Canaries#French
The Independent

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels claims ‘women are more emotional than men’

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels claimed second goals in women’s football come soon after the first because “women are more emotional than men”.Shiels was speaking after his side’s 5-0 thrashing by England in front of a bumper 15,348 crowd at Windsor Park, as Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s Women’s World Cup were ended.He said: “I thought they were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going two up.“In the women’s game you’ll have noticed if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
UEFA
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 32

What did we learn during Matchweek 32 of the 2021-22 Premier League season?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League schedule, how to watch, predictions, odds

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?. The Blues are one of just eight teams left in play for the final, as USMNT star Christian Pulisic and his teammates will aim to outfox fellow Premier League sides Man City and Liverpool as well as a trio of La Liga clubs — Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Villarreal — plus Portugal’s Benfica and Germany’s Bayern Munich.
UEFA
BBC

Austria 3-1 Northern Ireland: 'Unfair' NIFL calendar needs to change - Shiels

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has called on the Northern Ireland Football League to change the domestic calendar to help the national team. The Women's Premiership season currently runs from the spring to October. "That is unfair on our girls when they play internationals," said Shiels after NI's 3-1 defeat...
SOCCER

