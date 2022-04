LIMA — The Lima Area Concert Band Flute Choir will present a concert entitled “Take Two” on Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Market St. in Lima. It is directed by Lucinda Altstaetter, Stacee Brown, Erin Grim and Scott Rogers. Featured works include Cherry Blossom Snow, Amazing Grace with Stacee Brown as soloist, La Bruha!, Masques, Venus, William Tell Overture, a duet, a trio and a low flute piece (Sao Paulo Shimmer) for alto flutes and bass flute.

LIMA, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO