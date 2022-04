Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City will have to win the Champions League before they are recognised as a truly great side by the rest of Europe. City go into Sunday’s title showdown with Liverpool in contention to win a treble this season after beating Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek. With the second leg against Atlético to come on Wednesday before the FA Cup semi-final against Jürgen Klopp’s side next weekend, Guardiola said his side has been widely praised for their achievements in domestic football that have included three Premier League titles since 2018.

