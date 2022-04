Since debuting in 2009, Food Network's hit program "Chopped" has become a must-watch for foodies, especially those with a competitive side. You may have even tuned in to the high-stakes cooking competition yourself, and regardless of whether you've done so religiously or have only caught a few episodes here and there, you may have noticed a few recurring mishaps throughout its mammoth 51 seasons. As Mashable points out, it's not uncommon to see a contestant forget one of the four mystery basket ingredients in their cooking or run out of time to fully plate their dish.

