This house on Gray Road in Falmouth, Maine looks like it's floating. The irony of the article I wrote about questioning my decision about trying to buy a home in Maine that I published yesterday, is that I was right back at it today with three back-to-back-to-back showings across York and Cumberland County. And with all that bouncing around and driving, I have a chance to not only check out other parts of Maine that I may otherwise not come across but also have a chance to look at other pieces of real estate while I drive.

4 DAYS AGO