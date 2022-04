Despite Nicki Minjaj denying working with Coi Leray, it looks like she actually does and Benzino wasn’t lying… Coi’s dad Benzino originally leaked the secret on Clubhouse and both Coi along with Nicki denied his claims however on Monday it was announced this Friday we’ll be getting the collab. Coi Leray announced she and Nicki Minaj have a new song dropping this week saying”My new single ‘Blick Blick’ w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj drops this FRIDAY 3/18.” From the looks of the promo image it could be a fun vibe, check out the announcement below,

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO