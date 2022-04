A jury has been told to ignore six-time Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker’s celebrity as he faces trial accused of failing to hand over his trophies to settle debts.The 54-year-old commentator, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is alleged to have concealed more than €1.5m (around £1.3m) and failed to disclose two properties in Germany as well as a flat in Chelsea, west London.German national Becker is accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including those of former wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.The former world No...

TENNIS ・ 20 DAYS AGO