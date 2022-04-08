ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Paul Pepper: Dr. Anand Chockalingam, Truman Veterans' Hospital, "Listen to Your Body"

kbia.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does mindful eating have to do with a healthy heart? DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM, cardiologist...

www.kbia.org

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com

Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat: Can Weekly Prednisone Treat Obesity?

Obese mice gain muscle mass and lose fat with once-weekly prednisone. Daily prednisone promotes obesity, but weekly prednisone has ‘strikingly different’ results. Weekly prednisone promotes nutrient uptake into muscles and improves lean body mass. Many people take daily prednisone for immune conditions, resulting in weight gain and development...
CINCINNATI, OH
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
LisaB

Abdominal fat may not only be from increased calories, say health experts.

How to deal with stubborn belly fat.Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash. It is officially time for 'fun in the sun,' beaches, bikinis, and shorts. A beach-ready body is a priority for many singles and couples too. Many health experts have recognized the harmful effects of abdominal fat. Several health websites, reviewed by healthcare professionals, have published articles addressing this problem. Several influencers on Youtube and TikTok have shared home remedies that have helped them. Fitness experts and physicians have identified the four primary causes of abdominal fat.
Detroit News

Dr. Roach: Medication for low blood pressure not necessary

Dear Dr. Roach: My husband, 75, has low blood pressure. His cardiologist has given us a blood pressure monitor to use at home every morning, and the readings are sent directly to the doctor’s office. His readings vary anywhere from 98/62 to more normal readings such as 116/70, but most are on the lower side, closer to 98 to 105 for the top number.
HEALTH
Channel 3000

Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions

MADISON, Wis. — Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
GQMagazine

How a Low-FODMAP Diet Can Help Manage Digestive Distress

Every stomach has different food triggers for feeling tired, sick, bloated, or generally unwell. Because of that, doctors often recommend an elimination diet. The idea is to track and think about what you’re eating in service of your overall health—and that means figuring out which foods make you feel like crap. Because a variety of foods can trigger various bodily effects, there are a variety of restrictive diets designed to help you determine what’s best when it comes to what you eat day after day. One such collection of foods is a mouthful, no pun intended: ​​the Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, And Polyols, more commonly called by its acronym, FODMAPs.
DIETS
shefinds

Nutritionists Swear By This Whole Grain Breakfast To Speed Up Fat Loss

Breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, and for anyone trying to lose weight, it’s essential to never miss this step. While you’re at it, starting the day off with energy-filled, satiating foods is the way to go, which is why countless experts swear by having whole grains first thing in the morning. Whole grains are naturally high in fiber, which keeps you fuller for longer and able to maintain a healthy body weight (and lose more if desired!)
WEIGHT LOSS
Healthline

Physical Therapy for Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a chronic condition characterized by bone mass and density loss, leading to an increased risk of fractures. Physical therapy can also help rehabilitate an injury due to osteoporosis, and improve your quality of life if you’re experiencing chronic pain. We’ll give an overview of how physical therapy...
WORKOUTS
SELF

A Full-Body Pilates Flow That Hits Every Muscle in Your Body

This full-body Pilates flow includes a whole host of exercises that’ll hit every muscle in your body. Plus, if you have a yoga mat, you have all the equipment you need to get it done!. As part of Sweat With SELF’s new Beginner Mat Pilates series, this routine includes...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy