Energy Industry

Global wind, solar production hit highest benchmarks ever in 2021, but coal also kept pace

By Bridget Reed Morawski
World Economic Forum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse of renewable energy is on the up - wind and solar contributed just over 10% of the world's power supply last year, according to a new report. But not all countries are transitioning to clean power at the same pace. We need to significantly reduce global reliance on...

www.weforum.org

