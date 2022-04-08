ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead artists at Billboard Music Awards

ABC News
 2 days ago



The Weeknd is the top finalist at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for a second year in a row, up for 17 awards, followed by Doja Cat, who is up for 14 awards.

Finalists were announced Friday across 62 categories for the awards that measure chart success, streaming, airplay and social engagement. The show will air on NBC and Peacock on May 15 from Las Vegas.

The Weeknd picked up nods in top artist, top 100 artist and top streaming songs artist and his duet with Ariana Grande on “Save Your Tears (Remix)” is up for six awards. Also nominated for top artist are Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Drake, who is the show's most decorated winner of all time with 29 total awards.

Doja Cat, who recently won her first Grammy Award for her collaboration “Kiss Me More” with SZA, is up for top 100 song, top collaboration and top viral song.

First-time finalist Rodrigo continues her streak of a being an awards show favorite as a finalist in 13 categories, including top new artist, top female artist and top radio songs artist.

Justin Bieber also is up for 13 awards, including top male artist, top Hot 100 artist and top streaming song for his song “STAY” with The Kid LAROI.

Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, is a finalist for 13 awards and a strong favorite in the Christian/gospel categories. He has four out of the five songs in both top gospel song and top Christian song categories, and his album “Donda” is also up for top rap album, top gospel album and top Christian album.

Swift has a chance to surpass Drake for most wins in the show's history. The pop star is second behind him with 25 previous wins and is up for seven awards this year. But Drake is also up for 11 awards, including top Billboard 200 Album, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist.

This year, five new categories were added, four of which are based on Billboard's global charts, and one measuring viral songs. The 2022 awards are based on the chart period of April 10, 2021, through March 26, 2022.

Related
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music After Fighting With Fans Over Cancelled Concert

Doja Cat says she ‘can’t wait to disappear’ from the public eye as she declared she doesn’t ‘need to be believed in anymore.’. Doja Cat is apparently done with music. The 26-year-old made the dramatic and shocking announcement via social media after an altercation with fans in Paraguay, where a festival performance was cancelled. “i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Drake
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks incred in a cutout monokini swimsuit

Kim Kardashian just announced the launch of SKIMS Swim, and believe us when we say she's wearing some *major* beach looks in the campaign. Swimwear is the newest offering from her popular SKIMS shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear line, and fans are already getting in line to shop for their summer holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
Elle

Predictably, Lady Gaga Was Radiant in an Asymmetrical Gown on the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is a walking runway show; every time she steps out in 8-inch platform boots for a casual NYC strut, Little Monsters at home lose their collective minds. Even years after her infamous meat dress made her the object of scorn and adoration in equal measure, she's still finding new and innovative ways to draw the camera's focus on nights where the competition is fierce. Such is the case with the Grammys, a historical game of dress-up for Gaga. Given the House of Gucci actress is hot off a whirlwind Oscars evening in which she wore a shimmering tuxedo (and was forced to follow the Will Smith Slap™️), how could we expect anything less from Gaga than all-out glamour on Grammys night?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Rihanna Broke Out Her Boudoir Heels and Paired Them with Sequined Leg Warmers

Rihanna might've reached the "do I have to get dressed?" stage of her pregnancy, but she seemingly found the perfect workaround with her latest outfit. On Friday night, the maternity style icon was spotted shopping for baby clothes at Couture Kids in West Hollywood wearing sexy pajamas that were still suitable for leaving the house. For the outing, Rih wore a pink and crystal-striped dress shirt with the bottom buttons undone, revealing not only her bump, but also a pair of drawstring white silk shorts below. For a touch of glam, she broke out a pair of sequined leg warmers that matched her sparkling silver handbag, and wore them with fluffy pink boudoir heels.
CELEBRITIES
