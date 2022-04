Brian Kelly doesn’t need a lot of help as he takes the helm at LSU. His track record speaks for itself. He was the winningest coach in Notre Dame history when he left for the SEC, and he’s the third-winningest active head coach in the FBS. But that doesn’t mean he has nothing to learn, and he said he got some advice from the guy at the top of that list.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO