8PM: Charmed “The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Sandwich”

By The CW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Mel works to regain control of her powers, a conspiracy theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia at 8PM...

Harper's Bazaar

Charithra Chandran Says Bridgerton Season 2 Is All About Sisterhood

For Charithra Chandran's first major red carpet premiere, she knew she wanted to go bold and big. The 25-year-old actress plays Edwina Sharma in the second season of Netflix's runaway hit regency romance Bridgerton. Her character finds herself in the middle of a love triangle involving Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the man who is set to marry her oldersister, Kate Sharma (portrayed by Simone Ashley). For the show's highly anticipated premiere, she opted for a polka dot and poppy print off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera and peep-toe stiletto pumps by Christian Louboutin.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.05 - The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Sandwich - Press Release

LOST IN THE PAST - As Mel (Melonie Diaz) works to regain control of her powers, a conspiracy theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia. But when Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) step in to help save the present, they end up getting stuck... in the past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#405). Original airdate 4/8/2022.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Charmed adds Natasha Henstridge

She'll play a character named Diana on The CW drama. "Described as confident, strong, and wry-witted, Diana is another Whitelighter, when it was believed that Harry (Rupert Evans) was the only one left," per Variety. Henstridge currently stars in the CBC legal drama Diggstown.
TV SERIES
