The San Diego Padres look to even the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a padres-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. The Padres played great until the final inning of the game last night. Yu Darvish pitched excellent not allowing a hit in six innings of work. The Padres collapsed in the ninth inning when reliever Robert Suarez entered the game. He couldn’t find the zone at all and forced the bases loaded with zero outs. The D-backs then walked it off as Seth Beer launched a moonshot to win the game on national Beer day. Yes, you read that right. San Diego will look to bounce back tonight.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO