Are Indoor Farms The Future Of The Midwest?

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Health is wealth. Smart farm innovator Square Roots and Gordon Food Services have teamed up to bring their fourth "smart farm" to central Ohio, along with heaps of healthy produce. The new Springfield facility plans to open its doors this summer.

The farm's organic produce will be available throughout Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati for the first time ever.

The new farm we’ve announced with Square Roots in Springfield accelerates our shared vision to build more indoor farms together across the continent,” Rich Wolowski , President and CEO of Gordon Food Service told 13NEWS . “Together, we are enabling local food at a global scale , meeting the rising demand for produce that is fresher, responsibly grown, and traceable from seed to shelf.”

Due to everything being grown vertically in low pressure shipping containers, there is less need to utilize natural resources . According to 13NEWS , the process uses 95% less water than field farming and there is no need to rely on optimal weather conditions, or chemicals like pesticides and herbicides to keep bugs away .

Not only will this smart farm bring an abundance of herbs such as basil, cilantro, micro-green salad mixes and more; it will also supply jobs for locals.

“With this new facility in Springfield, we are now making locally-grown food available, all year, to new consumers across Ohio, while also creating exciting jobs in the community,” Tobias Peggs , co-Founder and CEO of Square Roots shared with 13NEWS .

The farm plans to host a virtual hiring event on May 19th.

Comments / 2

Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
