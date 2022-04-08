U.S. Coast Guard Band to perform in Boynton Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard ended its search for a 58-year-old diver from Massachusetts who went missing Thursday morning off the coast of Palm Beach. Around 6 p.m., the Coast Guard announced Robert K. Macintyre’s body was found by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office divers. One person commented on...
A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — As the number of overdoses in Palm Beach County increases, one retired firefighter is taking to the beaches this spring break to pass out the overdose reversal drug Narcan. Luis Garcia was a firefighter for nearly three decades and retired from the Boynton Beach Fire...
BOYNTON BEACH — Two construction workers from West Palm Beach died Tuesday morning at a building site near River Walk Plaza in Boynton Beach, city police said.
Police identified the men late Tuesday as Jeremias Mendez, 32, and Eduardo Cruz-Moran, 25.
...
ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WWSB) - The Coast Guard picked up an ill 7-year-old passenger from a cruise ship off the Gulf Coast Sunday and flew them to a hospital, the Coast Guard said. The girl was aboard the Carnival Dream, 264 miles southwest of Clearwater. A Coast Guard Air Station...
U.S. Coast Guard icebreakers are planning to fracture ice separating Bois Blanc Island and Cheboygan, also known as the South Channel. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Captain of the Port Sault Sainte Marie will open the South Channel on Thursday. They say the ice is deteriorating, and by breaking...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Caridad Center in Boynton Beach is receiving much-needed federal funding. Rep. Lois Frankel on Monday announced more than $1.1. million will go to the center as a result of congress passing the 2022 spending bill last week. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Affair, one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the southeastern U.S., is celebrating its 60th anniversary this weekend. The event will be taking place from April 8 through April 10 in Delray Beach. Times include:. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 60 residents packed into the West Palm Beach community meeting Tuesday evening to hear the latest updates on what's happening downtown. According to the mayor, things are looking up. "If you have been walking the streets, driving the streets, you have seen...
The Bristol, a 25-story condominium in West Palm Beach, Fla. Six years ago, Michael and Roberta Joseph spent about $8.5 million to build a modern house on the water in Palm Beach, Fla. But Mr. Joseph, 62, was intrigued by the homes he saw across the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach. There, he noticed, older homes sat untouched for decades and coastal lots could be had for a fraction of Palm Beach prices.
TEQUESTA, Fla. — New video obtained by WPBF 25 News on Wednesday shows the Cato bridge in Tequesta opening on an Intracoastal Waterway while crushing a boat that appears to not be able to get away. In the video that was taken on April 1, the people on board...
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — An 11-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore in Pompano Beach Wednesday morning. The massive corpse shocked the beachgoers that walked up in the area of 12th Avenue and 14th Street, according to WPBF's ABC affiliate WPLG. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. In order...
Comments / 0