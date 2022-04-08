ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

By Tracey Meyers
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CxgHS_0f3PxFFX00

Click here to read the full article.

Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm.

Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”

More from WWD

Prioritizing service, speed of product delivery and emerging technologies in embellished garments, Embelex’s digitally enabled branding elements, inclusive of “smart heat transfers” that allow consumers to scan a label or transfer via smartphone to access product information, promotes its product to an elevated consumer experience.

The custom apparel market is set to accelerate at CAGR of 5.8 percent by 2025, with incremental growth of $1.1 billion, according to research by Technavio. And global research by Accenture found that 84 percent of consumers are interested in personalized products, and many would not hesitate to pay more to get them, Avery Dennison said.

Steve Mason, vice president and general manager, EMEA and Americas, and Embelex lead at Avery Dennison RBIS, said, “Speed and scalability are at the heart of the Embelex offer. Brands and organizations want to customize products, but they also want on-demand manufacturing, just-in-time delivery and as little waste as possible to meet their sustainability credentials.

“Embelex exceeds these expectations. Our global footprint also enables us to provide world-class service to apparel factories, which in turn enables them to provide world-class value to their customers.”

Over the past three years, the firm said its on-product branding business has doubled due to the demand for its services, and added that new sites have opened for woven press and heat transfer services. And to continue expansion in this segment, Avery Dennison acquired Rietveld (RTVPrint), a company based in the Netherlands and Turkey that specializes in in-house designed and manufactured crests, heat transfers and decorative sublimations, as well as embellishment application and end-to-end services to teams in the sportswear market.

Avery Dennison is well positioned to grow in the on-product branding space, as it already employs its technologies to supply embroidery, patches and badges via heat transfers to brands and sports teams. For example, the firm recently announced the continuation of its contract to supply Premier League official shirt names, numbers and sleeve badges for on-pitch and retail, and its badges feature built-in smart technology that allows users to scan the badge and reveal “hidden content” on the Premier League app, the company noted.

The firm said it anticipates rapid growth for digitally enabled physical embellishments, as its software and manufacturing capabilities that offer a distinctive way to create digital experiences and connect with consumers through on-garment branding align with current needs, wants and expectations in the market.

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director, Embelex at Avery Dennison RBIS, said, its “on-product branding is already seen around the world on some of the biggest names in sports, including English Premier League, Futbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Embelex reach extends far beyond the pitch, from high fashion brands to high-street retailers where leading designers, brands and apparel suppliers are using decorative elements to bring their designs to life.”

FOR MORE NEWS FROM WWD:

Citizens of Humanity Talks Holiday Dressing, Denim Market Dynamics

Seven For All Mankind Debuts Fully Traceable Capsule Collection

Twitter Talks Beauty Consumers, Community and Growth

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Veja’s New Collab With Mansur Gavriel Utilizes Rice Waste, Biomaterials

Click here to read the full article. French sneaker label Veja has a signature minimal style, and so does recent collaborator Mansur Gavriel. The brands’ aesthetics collide in a collection that dropped in U.S. stores and online Thursday. The footwear pair made four eye-popping colorways — inspired by the rainbow — of Veja’s bestselling Campo shoe silhouette.More from WWDMade in GermanyPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Saturation was key to the collaboration. Celeste is a pool blue; Rosa has a rose-toned wash; Sunshine, a vibrant yellow, and Crema, a creamy shade. The line is priced...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Marco Bicego Launches First High Jewelry Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Marco Bicego is introducing the brand’s first high jewelry collection, called Alta, which means “high” in Italian. The collection was unveiled during Haute Jewels Geneva 2022, the international high jewelry exhibition that took place at the Fairmont Grand Hotel in Geneva March 30 to April 5, concurrently with the Watches and Wonders trade show.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022The Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “This is a natural evolution, a more extreme, more important and richer interpretation of the magnificence of natural gemstones,” said Marco Bicego, creative director...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Paris Jackson Tapped for KVD Beauty Partnership

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is embarking on her first beauty partnership. The model and actress has been tapped by KVD Beauty for a brand partnership, making her the first face of the brand. Jackson joins the brand as it is launching its new Tattoo Pencil Liner.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity,” Jackson said...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sourcing Journal

Just How Big Is the Market for Next-Gen Leather and Biomaterials?

Click here to read the full article. Next-gen materials are between five and 10 years behind the likes of Beyond Burger and Impossible Meat, a new report says. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal7 Innovators Join Fashion for Good's 2022 Asia Innovation ProgramTapestry Awards $3 Million to WWF for Leather Traceability ProgramWhat to Know About Everlane's Alt-LeatherBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
APPAREL
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#High Fashion#Google Exhibit#Elon Musk#Cagr
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Why Shopping At Aldi Might Get More Expensive Soon

With COVID cases on the decline in 2022 (according to WHO), we were all hoping that inflation would decline along with it. April Fools, because inflation is still alive and well for multiple reasons and hitting Americans particularly hard at the gas pump and grocery store. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s updated Economic Research service report in March, all food prices will rise by 4.5% to 5% this year and the cost of eating out will increase by 5.5% to 6.5% (via USA Today).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Google
pymnts.com

Today in Retail: Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond Expand Partnership; Rihanna Joins Forbes’ List of the World’s Richest People

Today in retail, payments providers must offer value-added services to their customers, while Mastercard SpendingPulse shows continued return to pre-pandemic consumer spending. Plus, KimChi Chic Beauty line gets a retail home in 139 CVS BeautyIRL locations, lease-to-own plans are providing a boost to retailers and a solution for consumers, and Productsup secures $71 million in Series B fundraising round.
RETAIL
WWD

A Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Couples’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations are in order for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who recently got married over the weekend. The two tied the knot at the famous One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, shortly after the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Barker performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. The surprise ceremony reportedly took place close to 2 a.m. on Monday morning and was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.More from WWDPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway On...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Amazon Hack Helps You Save Big on Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Shopping for interior decor adds up fast whether you’ve got your eye on one statement piece or are looking to fill a room with items to make your new space feel like yours. One TikToker has found a low-key hidden Amazon hack that commenters are calling “life-changing,” and it could help you save majorly on home goodies going forward.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

Eye

Louis Vuitton Uses L.A.’s Magic Hour as Backdrop for City of Stars Fragrance Celebration. The Haim sisters, Chloë Grace Moretz and Noah Beck were among the guests at the sunset soiree. By. Christian Siriano Discusses Interior Design, Hotel and Restaurant Projects. Designing fashion and interiors comes naturally to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Everything to Know About Kendall Jenner’s Collaboration With Kylie Cosmetics

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner’s latest collection with Kylie Cosmetics is here. The collaboration, which is available now, marks the second time Jenner has worked with her sister Kylie Jenner on a makeup collection, with their first collaboration launching in 2020.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas The Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics collection features a pressed powder palette, blush and cheek highlighter quad, lip crayon set and lip gloss. The product prices range from $16 to $49 and are available to shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

On Holding to Expand Footwear, Apparel Offering and Add Retail Stores

Click here to read the full article. On Holding peeled back the curtain on its internal operations on Friday — and its growth trajectory is impressive. In reporting its first full-year results as a public company, the Swiss running shoe brand said sales in the fourth quarter jumped 53.7 percent to 191 million Swiss francs, or $204.8 million, a 54 percent increase over the fourth quarter of the prior year, and were up 70.4 percent in the full year to 724.6 million Swiss francs, or $776.9 million, with the direct-to-consumer channel up 76.7 percent and wholesale increasing 39.3 percent.More from WWDSergio...
RETAIL
WWD

Everything to Know About the Tiffany & Co. Heart Tag Necklace

Click here to read the full article. When one thinks of timeless jewelry, the name Tiffany & Co. immediately comes to mind. The luxury house’s beloved Heart Tag Necklace is an emblem of both its enduring legacy and modern reinvention. Function Meets Design Tiffany has been a purveyor of fine jewelry with a feminine flair since its inception in 1837, and has long been known for its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and loyalty to heritage.More from WWDHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 Fashion One of the brand’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

23K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy