Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm.

Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”

Prioritizing service, speed of product delivery and emerging technologies in embellished garments, Embelex’s digitally enabled branding elements, inclusive of “smart heat transfers” that allow consumers to scan a label or transfer via smartphone to access product information, promotes its product to an elevated consumer experience.

The custom apparel market is set to accelerate at CAGR of 5.8 percent by 2025, with incremental growth of $1.1 billion, according to research by Technavio. And global research by Accenture found that 84 percent of consumers are interested in personalized products, and many would not hesitate to pay more to get them, Avery Dennison said.

Steve Mason, vice president and general manager, EMEA and Americas, and Embelex lead at Avery Dennison RBIS, said, “Speed and scalability are at the heart of the Embelex offer. Brands and organizations want to customize products, but they also want on-demand manufacturing, just-in-time delivery and as little waste as possible to meet their sustainability credentials.

“Embelex exceeds these expectations. Our global footprint also enables us to provide world-class service to apparel factories, which in turn enables them to provide world-class value to their customers.”

Over the past three years, the firm said its on-product branding business has doubled due to the demand for its services, and added that new sites have opened for woven press and heat transfer services. And to continue expansion in this segment, Avery Dennison acquired Rietveld (RTVPrint), a company based in the Netherlands and Turkey that specializes in in-house designed and manufactured crests, heat transfers and decorative sublimations, as well as embellishment application and end-to-end services to teams in the sportswear market.

Avery Dennison is well positioned to grow in the on-product branding space, as it already employs its technologies to supply embroidery, patches and badges via heat transfers to brands and sports teams. For example, the firm recently announced the continuation of its contract to supply Premier League official shirt names, numbers and sleeve badges for on-pitch and retail, and its badges feature built-in smart technology that allows users to scan the badge and reveal “hidden content” on the Premier League app, the company noted.

The firm said it anticipates rapid growth for digitally enabled physical embellishments, as its software and manufacturing capabilities that offer a distinctive way to create digital experiences and connect with consumers through on-garment branding align with current needs, wants and expectations in the market.

Jeremy Bauer, global commercial director, Embelex at Avery Dennison RBIS, said, its “on-product branding is already seen around the world on some of the biggest names in sports, including English Premier League, Futbol Club Barcelona and Real Madrid. But Embelex reach extends far beyond the pitch, from high fashion brands to high-street retailers where leading designers, brands and apparel suppliers are using decorative elements to bring their designs to life.”

