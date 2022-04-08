ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Sturgeon: Cost-of-living crisis highlights need for Scottish independence

By Rebecca McCurdy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOFrf_0f3PwteW00

The cost-of-living crisis highlights the need for Scotland to become independent, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister and SNP leader said the crisis, which has left some families unable to feed their children, is at the forefront of next month’s local elections.

Speaking at the People’s Pantry – which supplies food to struggling families – in the Govanhill area of Glasgow, Ms Sturgeon launched her party’s campaign for the ballot on May 5.

She said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are “out of touch” with the needs of Scottish people, despite holding a wealth of powers on issues such as welfare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCMbZ_0f3PwteW00

Ms Sturgeon said independence is not a “magic wand” but she stressed it will help the country control all of its resources to support those most in need.

When asked by the PA news agency if her focus on the cost-of-living crisis means the push for independence has been put on the backburner, she said the SNP won a mandate for a second referendum at the Scottish Parliament election last year.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The mandate for an independence referendum is there. I’ve set out the fact that work is under way for that and the timescale we’re working on has not changed.

“This election is about local services, local leadership, it’s about the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re living through times right now that are more serious in terms of people’s abilities to feed their kids and heat their homes than most of us have ever experienced.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are out of touch with this and are not doing nearly enough and therefore it is an opportunity for people to send that message loudly and clearly.

While it is a local election, she said it is still an opportunity for Scots to send a message to Mr Johnson over the “worst cost-of-living crisis we’ve ever faced”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6E6p_0f3PwteW00

She said: “Boris Johnson holds most of the levers here to help and therefore I think every election is an opportunity to send a message to those in power.”

A Yes vote in a referendum on independence, which could take place before the end of 2023, would give the Scottish Government the ability to better support local authorities, Ms Sturgeon said at the launch.

She said devolved powers have enabled the Scottish Government to introduce a Scottish Child Payment of £20 per week, but more welfare powers would enable it to further support the lowest income families in the country.

She added: “Independence for any country is not a magic wand. It doesn’t automatically fix all the problems and challenges a country faces.

“What it does do is put all of your available resources and levers on power into your hands.

“Right now the big levers over the cost-of-living crisis and the totality of the budget that we have to spend is determined by Westminster, and therefore by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inflation surges to 6.2% as cost-of-living crisis escalates

Rising prices across the board sent UK inflation soaring to a new 30-year high in February as the cost-of-living crisis intensified, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 6.2% in February, up from 5.5% in January and again reaching the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.The rise was higher than expected and comes after prices lifted across food, clothing and footwear and a range of products and services.As consumer price inflation has reached near 30-year record levels in recent months, our analysis published today looks at...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Britain's cost of living crisis is pushing millions to the brink

Nazmin Begum has a problem: she's having to pay much more to keep her two children warm and fed as the United Kingdom endures its worst cost of living crisis in three decades. "Everything's increasing," she told CNN Business during a visit to The Boiler House, which provides discounted food, footwear and fuel vouchers from a red brick building on a public housing estate in east London.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Spring statement live: Chancellor outlines efforts to stem cost-of-living crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to outline his spring statement amid pressure to do more to help struggling households.Hours before he was due to stand up in the House of Commons, new figures showed inflation soared to a 30-year high of 6.2% in the 12 months to February.Rising energy, goods and food prices helped push inflation up, with many of those costs continuing to rocket and Britain facing a cost-of-living crisis.12.15pmMr Sunak has admitted the financial outlook is “challenging” because of soaring inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Downing Street has said.No 10 said he provided an update on...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish ministers will donate pay rises to public purse

Scottish Government ministers have not taken a pay rise since 2008. Ministers in Scotland will not receive a pay rise this year, Nicola Sturgeon has said, after the Prime Minister said he would accept an increase. The watchdog tasked with setting pay for MPs announced earlier this month that the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Referendum#Scottish Independence#Scottish Government#Uk#Snp#The People S Pantry
The Independent

Boris Johnson admits ‘we need to do more’ to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Boris Johnson has admitted “we need to do more” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as Rishi Sunak’s spring statement faces intense criticism for not going far enough.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) – the spending watchdog – said last night that Britons are set for the biggest fall in living standards in a single financial year since records began in 1956.In an analysis published on Thursday, the Resolution Foundation also warned that 1.3 million, including 500,000 children, could be pushed into absolute poverty by the cost of the living squeeze.Speaking less than 24 hours after Mr Sunak unveiled his spring...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Britain pledging to respond to war, cost-of-living crisis

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Treasury chief is pledging to respond to Russia's war in Ukraine and a cost-of-living crisis hitting working families when he delivers his spring budget statement Wednesday. Rishi Sunak didn’t offer details on specific policy proposals but said Britain would continue its “unwavering” support...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

How did Boris Johnson get to Kyiv? PM took secret train trip into Ukraine

New details have emerged of Boris Johnson’s secret journey to Ukraine, where he held surprise talks and walked around the streets of Kyiv with president Volodymyr Zelensky. Video and photos have emerged showing Mr Johnson travelling on a train from Poland into Ukraine ahead of Saturday’s meeting.In the clip shared by Ukrainian Railways online, the prime minister said: “I am travelling on a fantastic train through to Kyiv from Poland – I just want to say a massive thank you to all the staff of Ukrainian Railways for what you’re doing.”Mr Johnson added: “I gathered you’re called the iron...
EUROPE
BBC

Racism in Scotland: 'You're not alone, you have a voice'

Scotland often prides itself on being a welcoming, open and tolerant country when it comes to racism. TV presenter Jean Johansson has been travelling the country to find out the reality for men, women and children growing up in Scotland. Jean says a lot of what she discovered is an...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

We may pull out of Ulster deal: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol, and hinted at disagreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue. The Prime Minister described an 'almost seamless harmony' between the UK and Germany on most issues during a briefing which focused mainly on support for Ukraine, but indicated the protocol was an area where there was friction.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

New nuclear plants will not be imposed on Scotland, vows UK minister

The Scottish Government is firmly opposed to such developments. The UK Government has no plans to “impose” new nuclear power stations on Scotland as part of its energy strategy, the Business Secretary has said. Speaking as the document was published, Kwasi Kwarteng acknowledged control over the issue lies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak is a ‘remarkable force for good’ in British politics, says minister

As Labour continues to press Rishi Sunak to come clean about his family's tax affairs, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has said he believes that the Chancellor is a 'remarkable force for good in politics'. He acknowledged that it was 'not ideal' that Mr Sunak's wife was 'non-domiciled' in the UK for tax reasons, but remarked that the Chancellor had helped steer the nation through the worst of the pandemic. Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Sunak refers himself to ministerial watchdog in row over wife’s tax status

Beleaguered Chancellor Rishi Sunak has referred himself to Boris Johnson’s independent adviser on ministerial interests as he sought to fend off questions over his family’s financial affairs.In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak asked that Lord Geidt should review all his declarations of interest since he first became a minister in 2018 to ensure they had been properly stated.While he said he was confident he had acted appropriately at all times, his “overriding concern” was that the public should have confidence in the answers.Today I have written to the Prime Minister asking him to refer my ministerial declarations to...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Michael Gove's 'levelling up' tsars on £144,000 a year: Government set to recruit local champions - on a salary almost six times the average pay in some areas they'll be hired to help

Levelling Up bosses will be paid up to £144,000 – almost six times the average pay in some of the areas they will be hired to help. Michael Gove's Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is recruiting a dozen directors to act as local champions for poorer regions across the UK.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy