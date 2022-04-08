ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

'He'll definitely have an influence': What Musk’s stake in Twitter means

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk will join Twitter's board of directors, it was announced...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Elon Musk, Twitter’s largest single shareholder and board member, pledges ‘significant improvements.’ Will Tesla’s founder attempt to change how you tweet?

Suppose you have a gripe with Twitter, like the status of an ‘edit’ function or a much more weighty question like the platform’s role in cyberspace free speech. Elon Musk — with his newly-announced 9.2% stake in the social media company — is not your shake–up investor, experts say. At least not yet, they note.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kara Swisher
TheStreet

Elon Musk Starts Throwing His Weight Around at Twitter

Less than 24 hours after revealing in an SEC filing that he’d taken a huge stake in Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, Elon Musk has begun to throw his considerable influence around with the social media company. Musk, has had a long and complicated relationship with the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk tweets first words since becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

Elon Musk tweeted his first words since news broke on Monday that he purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media company. "Oh hi lol," Musk, now Twitter’s largest shareholder, said in a tweet. The Tesla CEO owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk May Be The World's First Trillionaire By 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Why Did Elon Musk Change His Twitter Name to ‘Elona’?

Recently, SpaceX and Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk threw followers for a loop when he changed his Twitter name to “Elona.”. The origin of this change comes from an ongoing social media saga. The latest chapter started when Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, posted a lengthy message to Musk wherein he mocks the entrepreneur. One such insult is referring to Musk as “Elona.” Instead of taking offense, Musk updated his profile to reflect the nickname–likely not what Kadyrov had in mind.
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy