This Is The Best Food Festival In California

Photo: Getty Images

Food festivals are a great way for foodies to sample regional delicacies you may have never tried before. From food and wine festivals to food truck jamborees to festivals just for Lowcountry Cajun, there is a festival for everyone.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food festival in each state, calling the culinary events "a great American pastime." According to the site:

"The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festival also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

So which food festival was named the best in California? It's the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy ! Here's what the website had to say about the famous event:

"The Gilroy Garlic Festival is a celebration of the town of Gilroy, which happens to be the garlic capital of the world. Each July the festival brings together local farmers and food vendors to show off what they can do with garlic, with food samples of everything from garlic ice cream to deep-fried garlic."

To see Eat This, Not That! 's full list, click here .