Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged To Mod Sun After Only A Year Of Dating

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Avril Lavigne recently was rocking a huge ring that began to stir up engagement rumors with Mod Sun, who she has been dating for over a year.

The couple got engaged last month, but only officially acknowledged it recently with IG posts. Avril said, “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Mod Sun wrote, “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever till our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. I love you, Avril.”

Avril and Mod Sun worked together on Avril’s latest project Love Sux.

Have you ever dated someone you worked with?

Decider.com

Bravo’s ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Canceled, in Wake of Domestic Violence Arrest

According to reports from People and Page Six, Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset has been canceled after nine seasons on air. Despite claims that the reality series had become too expensive to continue making, there is speculation that the show’s sudden end may also be related to the recent arrest of show cast member Mike Shouhed. A recent article from Page Six broke news of Shouhed’s March 27 arrest by the Los Angeles Police Department for domestic violence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ireland Baldwin shares reaction to father Alec having seventh baby with wife Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin has candidly shared her thoughts regarding the news that her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.Ireland, 26, addressed the pregnancy news, and those who are “alarmingly obsessed” with her father and his family in a lengthy post shared to Instagram on Thursday, in which she revealed that she gets “countless messages” from people about the actor.“I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family. I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Kendall Long Is ‘In Love’ With New Boyfriend Mitchell Sage After Joe Amabile Split

It’s official! Less than one year after Kendall Long returned to the Bachelor in Paradise beaches determined to find love after her split from Joe Amabile, she has introduced her followers to the man who won her heart. “By the way, I’m in love 🥰,” the California native, 30, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Friday, April […]
CELEBRITIES
Scott Disick Is Not A Fan Of Travis Barker And Kourtney Dating

Understandably, Scott Disick is not a fan of Travis Barker and does not want to be around him and Kourtney Kardashian. A source tells Us Weekly that Travis and Scott’s outing with Pete was a “rare occasion” and Scott is still very much not here for Trav. “[Scott] can’t stand being around him,” the inside source said, noting that […]
CELEBRITIES
