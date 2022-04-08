Avril Lavigne Gets Engaged To Mod Sun After Only A Year Of Dating

Avril Lavigne recently was rocking a huge ring that began to stir up engagement rumors with Mod Sun, who she has been dating for over a year.

The couple got engaged last month, but only officially acknowledged it recently with IG posts. Avril said, “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Mod Sun wrote, “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever till our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. I love you, Avril.”

Avril and Mod Sun worked together on Avril’s latest project Love Sux.

Have you ever dated someone you worked with?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email