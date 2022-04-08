DHL Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway in Costa Rica, Splits in Half

A LATAM plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday, with sparks seen shooting from its undercarriage as it touched down in Medellin, Colombia.The Airbus A32 had taken off from Medellin at 7.15pm on 29 March, headed for Cartagena, when pilots reported a fault with the front landing gear.The crew on flight 4292 decided to circle above Medellin airport for 45 minutes in order to burn fuel, before attempting to land back at their departure point.The incident was captured on camera from several angles, with Breaking Aviation News and Videos posting a clip of the plane careering along the runway...
