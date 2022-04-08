ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Police seek assistance in locating endangered juvenile

Peoria Independent
Peoria Police seek the public’s help in locating Zander Brownlee, a 12-year old boy.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’02’’, approximately 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, skinny blue jeans and black DC Shoes and possibly has a backpack with him.

Zander was last seen on April 7, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at his residence near 95th Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway. He left on foot and it is unknown where he may have gone.

Zander left a note for his family and they are concerned about self-harm. According to family, Zander has medical issues and functions at a younger age. Officers have been actively looking for Zander, but have not been able to locate him.

Zander does not have a cell phone on him. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact police, 623-773-8311.

AZFamily

Phoenix police release photo, video of murder suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are looking for a man who murdered another man in west Phoenix, and they put out a video of him, hoping to get some tips. The video released Monday shows the suspect at a QuikTrip holding a drink while on the phone. He’s wearing a white tank top that says “Hustler” in maroon writing over a black t-shirt and black pants.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sahuarita police looking for missing teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police asking for help finding a missing teenager, who reportedly ran away on Wednesday, April 6. Officers said 15-year-old Patricia Olser was last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 400 block of East Placita Amuleto. She is described as having...
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KSLTV

5-year-old driving ATV by himself dies in Arizona crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman wanted after stabbing her own mother multiple times, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

18-year-old woman dead after early morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said the call came in at about 2 a.m., sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. Video showed a police department command vehicle and several evidence markers on the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 men dead after car crash in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men died Thursday night after a two-vehicle car crash near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue in West Phoenix. Phoenix police said Aaron Griffon, 40, died after his car was hit by a pickup that had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 9:30 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
