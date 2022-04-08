Peoria Police seek assistance in locating endangered juvenile

Peoria Police seek the public’s help in locating Zander Brownlee, a 12-year old boy.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’02’’, approximately 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, skinny blue jeans and black DC Shoes and possibly has a backpack with him.



Zander was last seen on April 7, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. at his residence near 95th Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway. He left on foot and it is unknown where he may have gone.

Zander left a note for his family and they are concerned about self-harm. According to family, Zander has medical issues and functions at a younger age. Officers have been actively looking for Zander, but have not been able to locate him.



Zander does not have a cell phone on him. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact police, 623-773-8311.