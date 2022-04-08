ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

CT Fire Departments partner with Shoreline Soup Kitchens

 2 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the tenth year, Connecticut shoreline fire departments are partnering with Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries to host a one-day food drive on Saturday, April 9.

Max Sabrin, with the Old Saybrook Fire Department, shares more about the food drive and what items are most needed.

