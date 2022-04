Listen to music for up to 24 hours nonstop with the Denon Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Constructed to feel lightweight and comfortable in your ear, they are secure during wear. And they include silicone ear tips in 3 sizes to ensure you find an optimal fit. These Denon wireless earbuds also silence background noise, enabling you to focus on the sound in your ears. Or switch to Transparency Mode to hear everything you need to. Best of all, you can make this switch at the tap of a button. This is ideal for when you’re at a train station and need to hear announcements, for example. Moreover, these buds boast a 0.4″ driver to deliver superior audio while enhancing vocal clarity. Finally, available in black or white, they feature an IPX4 water-resistance rating, making them sweatproof and great for the gym.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 DAYS AGO