Chattanooga, TN

Dan Earl Takes Over As The New UTC Head Basketball Coach

By Wells Guthrie
chattanoogapulse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head men’s basketball coach Dan Earl...

www.chattanoogapulse.com

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A very early projection at North Carolina’s starting lineup in 2022-23

Despite falling short in the national championship game, the UNC basketball program accomplished a lot in Hubert Davis’ first season as head coach. The future is certainly bright for the program in Chapel Hill and this upcoming season will be one of the more anticipated in years. Especially if this group of Tar Heels do decide to run it back. While the title game loss was just a few days ago, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year. ESPN has the Tar Heels projected as a Top 5 team and that may very well be the case if they...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Brady Quinn unhappy with Notre Dame for 1 reason

The Notre Dame football team will make history in 2023 when they host Tennessee State, and it would be an understatement to say Brady Quinn is not impressed. Notre Dame proudly announced this week that it has scheduled a game against Tennessee State on Sept. 2, 2023. That will mark the first time ever that the Fighting Irish play a historically black college and university. It will also be Notre Dame’s first ever game against an FCS opponent.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
Nick Saban delivers blunt assessment on need for leadership on Alabama roster

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJHL

Two Sullivan East athletes sign to compete on collegiate level

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two athletes from Sullivan East High School have signed to compete in basketball and volleyball on a collegiate level. Riley Nelson, a talented volleyball player, signed with King University. Nelson was a district tournament MVP, regional tournament MVP and first-team all-conference and Three Rivers Hitter of the Year. Nelson said […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Lookouts Skipper Excited by Talent of Short Stop Matthew McClain

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The curtain goes up on the Chattanooga Lookouts season tonight. The Lookies are on the road against the Tennessee Smokies. So which Chattanooga player might we see shine under the bright lights this season. How bout short stop Matthew McClain. He was the Reds first round draft pick last summer, and Lookouts manager Jose Moreno is already singing his praises.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

