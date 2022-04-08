Woman arrested for high-speed chase in excess of 105 mph on I-35 in northern Iowa
What began as a theft call from the Walmart in Mason City turned into a high-speed pursuit on I-35 with speeds in excess of...www.kimt.com
What began as a theft call from the Walmart in Mason City turned into a high-speed pursuit on I-35 with speeds in excess of...www.kimt.com
well no surprize first it was many jail were in for hurting others,in and out of all that we have had murder after murder,whats next. Better get our armor on.
Comments / 3