Charlotte, NC

Watch: LaMelo Ball serves up insane fast-break lob

By Dan Mennella
 2 days ago

Hornets star LaMelo Ball authored yet another highlight-reel play on Thursday night, in his team's win over the Magic.

The second-year standout went between the legs and off the backboard in assisting big man Montrezl Harrell on a thunderous breakaway dunk early in the fourth quarter.

The fast break was set up when Ball snuck up on Magic Center Brook Lopez for a nifty steal. Then, Ball and Harrell were "off to the races."

The must-see play brought the crowd at Spectrum Center in Charlotte to its feet, and was a hit on social media.

Ball has been arguably been better than advertised since the Hornets made him the third overall pick two years ago.

One of the bigger questions about his game coming into the league was his shooting touch. But so far he's been plenty good in that department, and on Thursday he actually became the youngest player in league history to sink his 300th career 3-pointer.

