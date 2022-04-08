JoJo Siwa shocked fans by ditching her signature ponytail for this 'HAPPPPPY' new hairstyle

JoJo Siwa has traded in her signature high ponytail and loud accent bow for a shocking new hairstyle that has dropped jaws.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to tease the new look with a clip of her in a salon chair having a large chunk of hair cut off with Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer” playing in the background.

“Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy,” she captioned the post.

Siwa didn’t keep her fans waiting too long as she followed up later the same day with a photo showcasing her new, curly pixie cut. While definitely a dramatic change, Siwa says she’s “HAPPPPPY” with the new look.

“So I just got my haircut yesterday, and yesterday I went for, like, the down and curly moment,” she explained to fans in a series of slides on her Instagram stories. “But today, I went for, like, an up and back moment.”

She continued, “I think I might be into the up and back. I mean, it’s going to be different every day as I’m still learning how to do it. It’s way different than long hair. It’s crazy. But, I’m obsessed!”

