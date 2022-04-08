Cargo jet splits in half after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica
By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
2 days ago
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A DHL cargo jet has broken in half after sliding off the runway while landing at San Jose’s international airport.
The crash Thursday shut down the airport, but the two crewmen aboard were reported uninjured.
The fire department says the Boeing 757 had taken off from Juan Santamaría Airport just west of the capital but decided to return after detecting a failure in the hydraulic system. Officials say that upon landing the aircraft skidded, turned and broke in two, exposing its cargo.
A spokesman for cargo carrier DHL says both pilots were unharmed but one was undergoing a medical check as a precaution.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
A DHL cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in Costa Rica and ended up losing its tail in an epic — but luckily not fatal — crash. On Thursday morning, a DHL Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft was on its way to Guatemala when the crew noticed hydraulic failures. Pilots radioed to Juan Santamaria airport in Costa Rica for an emergency landing, but things only worsened when they touched down.
A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
As family members of those on board the ill-fated China Eastern Airlines aircraft await answers, flight data provided by an air traffic monitoring service revealed the plane pulled out of the first dive before another sent it crashing. Flight MU5735 went down Monday with 132 people on board. The plane...
Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
AS rescuers continue to search through the wreckage of a passenger jet that crashed to earth in southern China on Monday, several horrifying theories are emerging as to what caused the deadly smash. Mystery still surrounds the exact cause of the crash which is feared to have killed all 132...
UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
March 16 (UPI) -- A young boy on a zip line at an adventure park in Costa Rica had an unexpected wildlife encounter when he collided with a sloth climbing on the cable. A video shared to Instagram by the Go Adventure Arenal Park in La Fortuna shows the young boy taking the zip line through the rain forest.
UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
Pilots in Columbia had to make a heroic landing after the landing gear on their plane failed. Details are still emerging about the incident which occurred earlier this week, but videos of the event have quickly gone viral. LATAM Airlines flight 4292 between Medellin and Cartegena suffered damage to its...
Flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to the port city of Guangzhou on March 21 when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing all 132 people onboard. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
UPDATE (April 6, 2022) — South Charleston Police Department said an elderly man was trying to park his car and pushed the accelerator instead of the brake. He struck a parked car where a woman was loading groceries, which caused her own car to move and hit her. The woman went to the hospital with […]
Comments / 0