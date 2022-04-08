ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Season 2 trailer teases new content coming in May as 343 commits to player-driven changes

By Austin Wood
 2 days ago

Halo Infinite Season 2 has its first proper trailer, and the season of Lone Wolves is looking pretty good ahead of its May 3 launch. Developer 343 Industries dropped the short announcement trailer earlier today. The description for the trailer promises "new maps, modes, themed limited-time events, and an all-new battle...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

