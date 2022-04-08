ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Guest Commentary: Time to end the COVID emergency

By Doug Badger and Kevin Dayaratna
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Much has changed since President Donald Trump invoked emergency powers to combat the spread of COVID-19. Immunity, whether natural or acquired through vaccines, is much more widespread, and breakthrough treatments are available.

While the disease may never be completely eradicated, it’s time to return to a public health policy that prizes individual liberty over government authority. Unfortunately, President Joe Biden remains unwilling to relinquish the emergency powers he has wielded since taking office.

Granted, he has eased some COVID-related restrictions, urging a return to workplaces, schools and public gatherings. And the Centers for Disease Control has agreed that most communities can drop indoor masking requirements.

But the Transportation Safety Administration still retains the mask mandate for air transportation, and the administration is seeking yet another round of "emergency" COVID-19 funding. It also has extended both the HHS public health emergency and a presidentially declared national emergency. And CDC continues to call on state and local officials to adopt "layered prevention strategies" — including mask mandates — based on the agency's assessment of "COVID-19 community levels."

This approach to the pandemic is rooted in the administration's unrealistic "zero COVID" policy goal. The only virus that was ever truly eradicated was smallpox — and that took nearly 200 years.

It is now clear that lockdowns and mandates have failed to shut down the virus either here or abroad. Nor have vaccines. So what will? Neither the president nor his brain trust has offered any eradication strategies.

Going forward, the better policy path is for the administration to acknowledge that it cannot eradicate COVID-19, that it has likely joined the ranks of diseases with which we coexist.

Living with COVID-19 is not surrendering to the pathogen. It is government accepting reality and surrendering the extraordinary control it has exercised over the lives of 330 million Americans.

The Biden administration should begin by making it clear that the realities of March 2022 are nothing like the nightmare of March 2020.

The coronavirus is no longer novel. Thanks to medical innovations and natural immunity, many of our bodies can now recognize the pathogen and are far better positioned to combat it. As of mid-March, nearly 217 million Americans were fully vaccinated, 96.2 million had received boosters and an estimated 140 million people — some of whom also were immunized — had recovered from the virus.

Our statistical analysis indicates that those who decide to get vaccinated are at much lower risk of severe cases of COVID-19 than are the unvaccinated. Fully vaccinated people under the age of 50 are two to 40 times more likely to die from a homicide than COVID-19. When fully vaccinated, even older Americans — those aged 65 and up — are at much lower risk of dying from COVID-19 than from other ailments, including heart disease, cancer and chronic illnesses.

For those who opt not to get vaccinated, widely available antivirals are highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations. One of these products, an oral medication called Paxlovid, is 88 percent effective at preventing severe disease. Under the administration's "test to treat" initiative, people who test positive for COVID-19 at certain pharmacies will take the medicine home with them.

And for those who have already had COVID-19, natural immunity is as robust, if not more so, than immunity conferred from vaccines, according to CDC.

We can live with a virus whose worst effects are muted by immunity and antivirals, just as we live with other diseases that pose substantial threats to the elderly and medically vulnerable. None of that was true two years ago when the Trump administration initially issued the emergency declarations. Today, there is no need for those declarations to remain in force.

Rescinding them will have collateral effects. Higher Medicaid payments to states, for example, are linked to the emergency. State coffers are overflowing, and the tens of billions in additional spending is contributing to inflation. These payments should cease.

Other temporary provisions linked to the emergency, like telemedicine, should be extended. First widely deployed as an expedient when the government restricted non-emergent medical care, telemedicine has proved enormously popular. Congress should permanently authorize it.

Temporary policies linked to the emergency declarations should stand or fall on their own merits, but the states of emergency themselves should expire.

We can — and must — learn to live with COVID-19. And our president must learn to live with letting go of emergency powers that are no longer necessary or appropriate.

Doug Badger is a senior fellow for domestic policy studies at The Heritage Foundation. Data scientist and Research Fellow Kevin Dayaratna is the think tank’s principal statistician.

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Louisiana COVID-19 emergency declaration ends

A public health emergency declaration in effect since March of 2020 ended Wednesday in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards told state lawmakers he would let the order expire in a wide-ranging speech on the first day of the 2022 regular legislative session. Opening day fell two years to the day...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Emergency Powers#National Emergency#Public Health Emergency#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
753
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy